Nike’s ‘self-lacing’ engineer now works at Tesla

Nike's HyperAdapt sneakers impressed us with both their self-lacing technology and the shockingly large price tag of $720. Beers led the team that built the company's Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing system, which shows up in both the HyperAdapt and Mag shoes. It will be interesting to see what kind of tech she ends up working on at Tesla, since cars -- even autonomous ones -- don't typically lace up.