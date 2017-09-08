‘Arms’ update adds user-customizable controls

Nintendo announced today on Twitter that the Switch fighting game Arms is getting an update that will probably make a lot of players pretty happy. With version 3, Arms will let users map the controls to the buttons they prefer, which is good since a number of Arms players have found the set configurations to be a bit unintuitive. You can see how the control customization feature will work in the tweet below.
Big news, fighting fans! #ARMS Ver. 3 will allow you to remap the controls to the buttons of your choice! How's that for flexibility? pic.twitter.com/AE8DmijTzO— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 8, 2017
Another character is also on the way. Lola Pop is a candy-coated clown who can inflate her body like a balloon as a defense tactic. Check out her trailer below. There's no word yet on when version 3 will be released, but Nintendo says it will be out soon.