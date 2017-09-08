Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

‘Arms’ update adds user-customizable controls

And a new character is being introduced.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
11h ago in AV
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Nintendo announced today on Twitter that the Switch fighting game Arms is getting an update that will probably make a lot of players pretty happy. With version 3, Arms will let users map the controls to the buttons they prefer, which is good since a number of Arms players have found the set configurations to be a bit unintuitive. You can see how the control customization feature will work in the tweet below.

Another character is also on the way. Lola Pop is a candy-coated clown who can inflate her body like a balloon as a defense tactic. Check out her trailer below. There's no word yet on when version 3 will be released, but Nintendo says it will be out soon.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr