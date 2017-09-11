A week with Hasselblad's agile medium-format mirrorless camera

The startup time is around 11 seconds, which is, frankly, terrible. If you want to be spontaneous, you can reduce that by putting it into sleep mode, but that drains the battery quicker. And battery life is not great to begin with -- after four or so hours of intense shooting, it died on me. The camera also gets quite hot after extensive use.

I usually stress about learning settings on new cameras, but I was quickly shooting on the X1D with no issues. The main controls (aperture, shutter speed, ISO and white balance) are handled by the dials and buttons, and everything else can be accessed quickly on the responsive touchscreen.

You can shoot at 3 fps, reasonable for a camera that produces 105MB images, but far from Canon, Nikon and Sony full-frame models (it's comparable to Fujifilm's GFX 50S, but the latter camera starts much quicker). The LCD/EVF blacks out for about a second while shooting, and the leaf shutter makes two dramatic clicking sounds, once to take the image, and again to reset. That means it might not be appropriate at sensitive events unless you use the quieter electronic shutter.

RAW images average 105MB each, and JPEG's are limited to previews. You'll need to have a decent computer and fast SD cards, but the payoff is 16-bit RAW "3FR" files with more tonal values than most DSLRs. Hasselblad claims a stellar 14-stops of dynamic range.

One thing I didn't expect was running out of space on the (skimpy) 16GB card that Hasselblad supplied with the demo unit -- it can only hold about 150 of those crazy large images. I found myself deleting photos while shooting like it was 2007, but it did force me to be more choosy about shots.

Low-light capability is excellent, despite what seems like a fairly limited maximum ISO (100-25,600). Hasselblad must have been conservative with those figures, because the top one or two settings are still usable, in my opinion. At anything up to about 3200 ISO, noise was not an issue.

The contrast-detection autofocus is reasonably fast and accurate, though nothing like systems from Sony or Canon. It can fail in low-light situations and is not great at tracking fast-moving subjects, so this is not a sports camera. On the plus side, you can select numerous points using the touchscreen, making it easy to control focus. The auto white balance worked well, whether indoors or out.

I deliberately shot from dusk until dark, both to test the X1D's low-light capability and because that's the best time to shoot, in my opinion. I was soon confidently snapping scenes with both bright lights and dark shadows, knowing that the RAW images had the latitude to deal with it. I was particularly impressed how it handled a shot of Paris' brightly-lit Pantheon, with tourists in the much darker foreground.

I did take some video, and unfortunately, the X1D can only shoot at 1080p/25fps. However, at least it has microphone and headphone inputs, unlike most mirrorless cameras (Sony's A7 models being a notable exception). You can't compare the video quality to, say, a 4K GH5 or Sony A7S II, but the larger sensor does give the footage an interesting look. For instance, at f/3.5, people in the foreground were pin sharp while the background was lightly blurred, creating a mild tilt-shift look.

In the end, I found that the X1D has fewer tradeoffs than possibly any other medium-format camera. Still, why get it instead of more capable full-frame models like the Sony A7R II or Canon 5Ds? The payoff is in the images. With shots I originally thought were too dark, I was able to fully recover shadow details. Over-exposed shots can also be pulled back with details that you thought were blown out.