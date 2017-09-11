Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Nintendo will show off more ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ on Wednesday

The 45 minute Direct broadcast will also cover other 3DS and Switch games.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
55m ago in Internet
Comments
140 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chesnot via Getty Images

Apple isn't the only company showing off new stuff this week. Nintendo has announced it'll hold a 45-minute Direct stream this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific. What's on tap? "Information mainly focused on what's headed to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS over the next few months," according to an email from the gaming titan. Oh, and the announcement specifically mentions we'll hear more about Super Mario Odyssey, which comes out next month (!!!). Unlike Apple's event tomorrow, you can all but guarantee nothing Nintendo announces will cost $1,000.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr