Nintendo will show off more ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ on Wednesday

Apple isn't the only company showing off new stuff this week. Nintendo has announced it'll hold a 45-minute Direct stream this Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific. What's on tap? "Information mainly focused on what's headed to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS over the next few months," according to an email from the gaming titan. Oh, and the announcement specifically mentions we'll hear more about Super Mario Odyssey, which comes out next month (!!!). Unlike Apple's event tomorrow, you can all but guarantee nothing Nintendo announces will cost $1,000.