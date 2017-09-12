Apple iPhone X hands-on

Apple's event just wrapped up, and we managed to get our hands on the brand new, completely redesigned iPhone X. Just as the rumors indicated, it sports an edge-to-edge screen packed into a small body -- not that much bigger than the iPhone 7. It also packs facial recognition features into the front facing camera, there's a glass back for wireless charging and there's no home button for the first time. Our first photos of the device are below; we wanted to get them to you as quickly as possible. We'll be updating this post with more pictures and impressions as soon as we can!