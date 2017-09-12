Show More Results

Apple iPhone X hands-on

Wait, where'd that home button go?

Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
50m ago in Mobile
    Apple's event just wrapped up, and we managed to get our hands on the brand new, completely redesigned iPhone X. Just as the rumors indicated, it sports an edge-to-edge screen packed into a small body -- not that much bigger than the iPhone 7. It also packs facial recognition features into the front facing camera, there's a glass back for wireless charging and there's no home button for the first time. Our first photos of the device are below; we wanted to get them to you as quickly as possible. We'll be updating this post with more pictures and impressions as soon as we can!

    Gallery: iPhone X hands-on | 11 Photos

    11

    Developing...

    Follow all the latest news from Apple's iPhone event here!

    In this article: apple, gear, hands-on, iphone8event, iphoneX, mobile
    Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco

    Chris is Engadget's senior mobile editor and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. His early years were spent taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. That passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, because man, those curves.

