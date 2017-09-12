Mini shows off its pure-electric concept car

With this and the recently-launched Mini Countryman hybrid, the BMW subsidiary is pitching to drivers who want to be a bit more green but, well, also really like driving cars with go-kart characteristics.

In classic Frankfurt Auto Show style, there's no word on the car's range, specs or how much it'll cost. What we do know is that it'll be available in 2019. When it is available, it'll be the second electrified car from Mini. The automaker (like nearly every other company building cars) is betting big on electrons.

"Our top priority is electric mobility." said BMW CEO Harald Krueger. At the Frankfurt show, he said that BMW is planning to have 25 electrified cars (12 of them fully electric) by the year 2025. One of the ways the automaker plans to do that is using a platform for each vehicle type that accepts a gas engine, hybrid or pure EV drivetrain. But while we wait for that to happen in 2020, the company has the iPerformance line, the i series and both hybrid and electric Minis to keep us moving around until then.