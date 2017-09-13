'Minecraft' is available on Nintendo handhelds right now

Surprise! Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition is out today on the Nintendo eShop, with a physical version coming in the future. The game is playable on the New 3DS, New 3DS XL and New 2DS XL -- leaving original 2DS, 3DS and 3DS XL owners in the dust.
Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition features survival and creative modes, five skin packs and two texture packs. Inventory, crafting and the map shows up on the lower touchscreen, and players are able to use buttons or the touch pad itself to navigate their cube-infested worlds.
Nintendo revealed the Minecraft release during today's Nintendo Direct live stream.