‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ heads to Nintendo Switch next year

Studio MachineGames revealed Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at E3 this year, the sequel to its successful re-imagined take on the franchise, 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order. At the same show, Bethesda confirmed what we saw in some of the first Switch footage -- that Skyrim would come to Nintendo's console, so it's a pleasant surprise that the company has arranged more third-party ports. Now raise your hand if you ever thought you'd see a Wolfenstein or Doom game on a family-friendly Nintendo system.