Xbox One will soon capture your epic plays in full HD

Along with its other upgrades, the souped-up Xbox One X will come with 4K recording from the get go. Meanwhile, owners of Microsoft's standard console are still dealing with 720p resolution at 30 FPS. Not to mention the added insult of seeing their beloved gaming machine get discontinued. That's enough to make even the most loyal of gamers feel left out. But, there is some good news. The standard Xbox One's Game DVR is getting a bump in resolution to 1080p. Plus, you'll be able to save your recordings directly to an external hard drive. That way, you can save precious storage on your console (which is especially useful if you have the 500GB version). For now, the upgrade is limited to Alpha Insiders. Everyone else can expect to get a taste later this year.