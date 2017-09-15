Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 hits stores today

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 fans, the day is here. The phone hits stores today after breaking series pre-order records in the US and abroad. Samsung announced earlier this week that it sold over 650,000 phones in the first five days of its presale, outselling the Note 7 over the same time period.
The Note 8 is now available for purchase through AT&T, C Spire, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, Target, Walmart and through Samsung itself via its website and ShopSamsung app. The Note 8 is an exceptional phone with some really great features including its camera and display. Whether it's worth the extra cost over the similarly great Galaxy S8 Plus, however, is up to how useful you find its other offerings. You can check out our Galaxy Note 8 review here.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.