Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 hits stores today

The Note 8 is now available for purchase through AT&T, C Spire, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, Target, Walmart and through Samsung itself via its website and ShopSamsung app. The Note 8 is an exceptional phone with some really great features including its camera and display. Whether it's worth the extra cost over the similarly great Galaxy S8 Plus, however, is up to how useful you find its other offerings. You can check out our Galaxy Note 8 review here.