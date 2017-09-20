Show More Results

Airbnb wants to help you book a restaurant reservation, too

The new feature is currently only available in the US.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
37m ago in Services
Airbnb

Airbnb just added a new feature that allows users to book restaurant reservations directly through its app and website. It's powered by Resy and is currently available in 16 US cities.

Airbnb now has a dedicated restaurants tab that lets you search by cuisine, whether you want breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner as well as other options like prix fixe meals and prime seating. The latter lets you pay a little extra to snag a seat at a fully booked spot. You can also search for a place to eat using a map view in order to find a place in a particular location.

This is the latest addition from Airbnb, which has recently introduced the option to leave a review before your booked stay is complete, to find a place to stay near a US national park and began testing a payment-splitting feature. At launch, the new restaurant booking service is available in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, Charleston, Austin, Seattle, Hamptons, Denver, Portland, the Raleigh/Durham area, Atlanta, New Orleans, Nashville and Napa. Around 650 restaurants are available for booking through Airbnb in those areas.

Airbnb says that in the future, it's aiming to include options for Airbnb-exclusive tables and the ability to make reservations and meet up with other Airbnb travelers. It's also looking to expand this feature internationally within the coming months.

