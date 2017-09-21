Google Assistant is definitely part of Bose's new QC35 headphones

In order to use Google Assistant, just press the "Action" button on the QC35 headphones. You can then talk to it, the same way you would on your phone. You can hear incoming messages, calendar appointments and more. Google Assistant can also control music, skipping tracks and switching playlists. Google also says that the music experience will improve the more you use it, presumably as it adjusts to your tastes and preferences.

Google Assistant will also read you the news -- the handy command "Play the news" will get you the headlines from whatever your preferred news source is. Use Google Assistant to place a call and you won't have to futz with dialing on your phone.

The headphones also include noise cancellation with three different settings you can control via the Bose Connect App. If you don't use Google Assistant, you can also change the settings of the Action button so that it controls noise cancellation instead of the virtual assistant. The headphones come in black and silver, and Google Assistant integration will be available in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, France and the UK.

Bose also announced the SoundSport Free earphones, which are wire-free earbuds that are optimized for exercise. They use proprietary tips to keep them comfortable in your ears for hours, are water and sweat resistant and are designed to maintain a strong and reliable Bluetooth connection, even when your phone is far away. Their battery provides 5 hours of listening time, but their carrying case doubles as a charger that can provide an additional 10 hours of battery life. You can pick up a pair for $250 when they ship next month, but they're up for pre-order now.