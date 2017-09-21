'Resident Evil 7' DLC trailer offers the first look at Chris Redfield

The video starts off with Redfield suiting up in a mining cave, ostensibly to find three men from a missing unit. He makes note of a massive "shield machine" before heading further into the mine. He soon finds one of the missing men in a cell, then runs off to find a key. As this is a Resident Evil game, Redfield finally runs across some zombies, which he dispatches quickly via grenade, a punch to the face, and a pistol. The gory visuals continue as he blasts his way through the mine, killing toothy, stringy monsters along the way. The final boss is a bloated, gross, massive beast who spills guts and gore all over Redfield, who says, "just another monster."

The gameplay in the trailer seems sort of flat to me, to be honest, but the visuals are gorgeous, with tons of shadows and high-res zombie attacks. If you don't want to wait until December, Resident Evil 7: biohazard is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.