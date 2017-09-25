Ivanka Trump used personal email for government business

Compelled by the FOIA request, the Small Business Administration released email correspondence (PDF) between it and Ivanka Trump via a private email address dating to February 28th. While this date was technically prior to her taking an official (and notoriously unpaid) position in the White House, she likely could have received a government email account, Newsweek argued -- especially since her chief of staff had one at the time.

While this was Ivanka's only offending email that's surfaced thus far, as compared to the "fewer than a hundred emails" Kushner's lawyer confirmed he'd sent from a private account while doing government business, it's still the same political sin Donald Trump endlessly criticized Hillary Clinton for on the campaign trail. American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers noted the hypocrisy in a statement appending the FOIA report:

"Yet again we see that there's one rule for the Trump family and another for everyone else. It's simply breathtaking that both Ivanka and Jared Kushner would conduct government on a personal email account after running a campaign centered on that very issue. The fact that they would brazenly ignore rules governing email use raises even more questions about their judgement and fitness to hold positions in the White House," Evers stated.