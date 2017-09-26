Live Nation’s Messenger bot finds concerts you won’t want to miss

Entertainment company Live Nation is making it easier to find concerts you'll actually be interested in with a tailor-made gig-finding experience that learns your location and musical preferences. Open the Concert Finder bot through Messenger, search your favorite artists or musical genre and over time it'll learn your preferences, so you can consult the bot about upcoming shows that you might actually want to go to, rather than sifting through thousands of maybes. The more you use it, the smarter it gets. And once you've found a show you're interested in you can pull friends into the interface to chat about logistics and tickets, which you can then purchase directly through Messenger (if you've already got a Live Nation account you can link it up for faster check out). There are dozens of Facebook Messenger bots out there that claim to make your life easier, but if you're a live-music fan, this one could prove genuinely useful.