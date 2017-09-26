Uber leaves Quebec over tougher regulations

It's possible that Uber is using the withdrawal as a bargaining chip, hoping that it'll see a repeat of its Austin situation where legislators reverse the regulation. When we asked Uber for comment, it focused on its core argument, contending that the new regulations would be "onerous" and that its service was proven "safe and reliable" through the first phase of the pilot. You can read the full statement below. No matter the reasoning, it's notable that Uber isn't choosing to stay and fight, and doesn't have a way of circumventing the rules -- it's packing up and leaving if its terms aren't met.

If there's no last-minute agreement, it could be costly for Uber. Quebec has a population of roughly 8.2 million at last check, or roughly a quarter of the total Canadian population. That's not the hugest loss for Uber on an international level, but it's akin to losing a very large city in one fell swoop. Clearly, Uber would rather take that hit than risk setting a precedent where other governments can demand tougher regulations.