Amazon launches Echo Spot, an Alexa-powered alarm clock

Amazon's Alexa-themed event apparently includes Echo speakers for every possible use case under the Sun. The tech giant has introduced the Echo Spot, a cute circular-screened device that's basically an Echo Show squeezed into an alarm clock. You won't watch movies on it (not with a 2.5-inch display), but it can do many of the things its bigger sibling can -- you can look at a nursery camera, watch a video briefing or hold video calls.
The Spot is available to pre-order now, and will ship to the US in December for $130. That's expensive compared to the audio-only Echo, but it's enough of a discount over the Show that it might make more sense if you're not concerned about screen size or audio quality.