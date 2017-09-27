Amazon launches Echo Spot, an Alexa-powered alarm clock

Amazon's Alexa-themed event apparently includes Echo speakers for every possible use case under the Sun. The tech giant has introduced the Echo Spot, a cute circular-screened device that's basically an Echo Show squeezed into an alarm clock. You won't watch movies on it (not with a 2.5-inch display), but it can do many of the things its bigger sibling can -- you can look at a nursery camera, watch a video briefing or hold video calls.