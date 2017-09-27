'Eve: Valkyrie' drops the VR requirement

All in all, it sounds like with this expansion, Valkyrie is actually a game versus the slightly deeper-than-average tech demo that launched on Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR last year. The game is available today for $30 on the PlayStation Store, Steam and Oculus Home, and the Warzone update is free for everyone who already owns Valkyrie. Best of all, you'll be able to play against everyone regardless of platform. Enjoy it now before a possible Xbox port happens and Sony pulls its typical "cross-platform play isn't safe for our users" card.