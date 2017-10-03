Augmented reality teddy bear teaches kids about being a doctor

Parker is available now for $60 with all the accessories you need to get started (besides an iPhone or iPad), including an interactive toy thermometer. That's not a trivial amount for a stuffed toy, but Seedling is betting that the AR element will be worth it as it teaches empathy and problem solving in addition to whatever your young ones imagine. The catch? You'll have to visit an Apple store (online or retail) in "select countries," and the use of ARKit for Parker's magic puts a damper on the possibility of Android support (or at least, ARCore support) in the immediate future.

Update: While there was no mention of Android at first, the company tells us that an Android app should be available on October 4th -- it just won't take advantage of ARKit features, for obvious reasons. You need a device running Lollipop or newer, or a Kindle Fire tablet from the past couple of years.