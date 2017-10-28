Arcade shooter 'Nex Machina' gets a physical release November 10th

There's also a third edition with alternate cover art that will be exclusive to Sony's PlayStation Experience event in December.

Whichever version catches your eye, you'll need to move quickly. While the disc release isn't region-locked, there will only be a relatively small number of copies to go around (as suggested by the choice of Limited Run). This isn't so much a return to physical distribution as a nod to fans who want better memorabilia than a PSN purchase receipt.