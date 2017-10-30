Show More Results

Image credit: AOL
Follow our Sony PlayStation Showcase liveblog at noon ET!

Discover the next wave of Sony's PlayStation 4 titles.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10h ago in AV
AOL

In 2015, Sony took the unusual step of doing its PlayStation Showcase, featuring some of its biggest upcoming PlayStation 4 games, at Paris Games Week. After a year off, it's back again in Paris, where we're expecting to hear news about Michel Ancel's WiLD, Detroit: Become Human, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds and possibly a Destiny 2 expansion pack. Less likely, but not completely impossible, would be updates on a new Spider Man game from Insomniac, God of War and Monster Hunter World. There should be a lot of action, so be sure to tune in to our liveblog right here!

