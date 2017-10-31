Comcast's Xfinity X1 finally streams Netflix in 4K

The addition is part of a broader expansion into 4K, we'd add. Comcast says it's planning to bring the higher resolution to curated Xfinity on Demand collections and discovery using the voice remote. You'll also have a choice of resolution for programs, so you don't have to test the limits of your capped connection by streaming everything in 4K. The cable giant is clearly late to the party, but it's hard to knock this when it makes 4K Netflix available to people who might never buy a streaming device of their own accord.