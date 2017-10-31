Engadget giveaway: Win a Fluance Fi50 Bluetooth speaker!

Speakers don't always need to fit in a backpack or provide a lot of chatter, but you do want them to offer big sound and quality audio output at a decent price. Fluance's $200 Fi50 Bluetooth speaker is a great example of those core basics. This speaker is powered by a 40-watt amplifier, with aptX support, dual tweeters and 5-inch woofers for a loud, warm sound. The Fi50 is enclosed in a hand-built MDF wood cabinet with convenient backlit touch controls on top. You can pair via Bluetooth or connect via a 3.5mm audio jack. Plus, there's a USB port to help keep mobile devices charged. Fluance has provided us with three of its Fi50 speakers for a trio of lucky readers this week. Just head down to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning.
