Ford expands its $500 monthly car subscription car service to LA

Specifically, Canvas has expanded its delivery options to West Los Angeles in a small area from Santa Monica east to Culver City, according to its website. The subscription car company essentially offers super-lightweight leases: Users rent vehicles on a month-to-month basis with a single payment that includes maintenance, insurance and features like roadside assistance.

Canvas isn't the only car subscription service, but at $400 to $500 per month to rent various Ford models, it's much more affordable than similar monthly-rental options that Cadillac ($1500) and Porsche ($2000) have recently announced. Canvas claims that it has 'hundreds' of customers in the Bay, according to TechCrunch. Obviously, LA has more of a car culture than San Francisco, and could be fertile ground for the service. Regardless, Canvas is planning more California expansions.