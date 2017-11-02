iPhone, Mac and iPad sales all increased this quarter

iPhones weren't the only hardware Apple released in the last quarter, though -- in fact, most of the company's product line got a pretty big shake-up. The combo of new iPad Pro models alongside the inexpensive but excellent standard iPad led to 10.3 million tablets sold for Apple, up 11 percent year-over-year. This marks the second consecutive quarter of iPad growth after years of slipping sales. Updated MacBook Pro models helped move 5.3 million Macs, up 10 percent from a year ago. Across the board, it's a strong quarter for all of Apple's major product categories.

Apple's services business continues to be the second-strongest part of the company, however. This quarter, the company made $8.5 billion in services revenue, up 34 percent from a year ago. Surprisingly, that's not the fastest-growing category for Apple -- that would be the "other products" category that includes hardware like the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple TV. Revenue hit $3.23 billion in the last quarter, up 36 percent year-over-year. It's the smallest revenue category for Apple, so it's easier to make big percentage gains in that fashion, but it does point to strength in the company's smaller products. If only we'd get Apple Watch or Apple TV sales numbers.

This strong performance led to total revenue of $52.6 billion, up 12 percent from one year ago; net income of $10.7 billion was likewise up 19 percent year-over-year. In a quarter that's typically the calm before the holiday storm, Apple has to be happy with these results.

As usual, Apple CEO Tim Cook will hold a call with investors at 5PM ET today -- we'll be updating this post with anything else we learn.