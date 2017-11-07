Google is reportedly working on an AirDrop-like file transfer app

The app seems fairly basic now, according to screenshots shared by 9to5Google. There's a storage tab to show users how much space is available on their device, and a files tab that groups content into different types, like images, video, and audio. The app also includes options to clear app caches, delete apps that aren't used often and remove spam or duplicate images, says the site. One screenshot hints that file transfers work via Bluetooth, though that's not confirmed. We've reached out to Google for more details and will update this post when we hear back.