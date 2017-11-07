Instagram's Pinterest-like bookmarked posts hit the web

You've had the option to bookmark Instagram posts for nearly a year, but what good is that if you can't revisit those favorites on your PC? Now you can... with a little luck. Instagram has started testing the ability to view your bookmarks on the web. If you're part of the trial group (a few Engadget writers are), you can swing by your profile and click a Saved tab to revisit your favorites.
This is helpful in many circumstances, of course, but it's arguably part of Instagram's effort to court the Pinterest crowd. In both cases, there's a real chance that you're saving your favorite meals, outfits and gadgets so that you can return to them later. It only makes sense to have them on your computer, where it's easier to browse and share your picks.