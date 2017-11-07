‘MLB: The Show 18’ arrives on PS4 March 27th

Listen, I'm no fan of the Pinstripe Pugs, but seeing Judge decimate this year's Home Run Derby was a thing of beauty. You Canadians won't have to see him grace your copies, however: Editions sold north of the US border will feature Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman.

There are some standard in-game goodies if you pre-order, but doing so at GameStop or on the PS Store grants early access to play the game on March 23rd. And if you're a serious fan of the Judge, you can pony up $100 for the 'All Rise' special edition at GameStop and EB Games, which includes a hat, spiffy metal case and a host of extras in the game. Sadly, it seems like Sony was serious about releasing the series on PS4 only, following MLB: The Show 17, which was the franchise's first to forgo the PS3.