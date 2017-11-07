Netflix's first comic book is Mark Millar's 'The Magic Order'

When Netflix acquired Mark Millar's comic book empire in August, many assumed the streaming service would just adapt his various works for the screen. That isn't quite the case: Netflix announced today that it will publish The Magic Order as a comic book, with art handled by Olivier Coipel. Millar is on writing duties for the six-issue dark fantasy series. In a somewhat surprising move, the story will be available in print in addition to digital starting with the premiere issue next spring.
But, given that Netflix sells Blu-ray versions of its original shows, perhaps a physical edition of the book isn't all that unexpected. This move into comics could be seen as a way to compete with Amazon as well. In 2014, Amazon bought Comixology, a Netflix-style service that offers all-you-can-read digital comics for $6 a month.
We've reached out to see if The Magic Order will be available on the service and will update this post should a response arrive.