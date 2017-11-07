Tencent is the latest tech company working on autonomous cars

As Bloomberg notes, Tencent has invested in both Tesla and Nio, neé NextEV. The latter of which promises to have an autonomous electric vehicle on these shores by decade's end. Given that Tencent apparently has been testing a working prototype internally, that claim doesn't seem too unrealistic.

There are countless companies moving into or developing projects for the autonomous space, but the difference is that Tencent makes acquisitions and investments rather than hoping for vice versa.