Warby Parker recommends glasses using your iPhone X's depth camera

This is something of a niche use -- how often do you go shopping for frames, really? With that said, it illustrates how a depth-aware front cam can serve a genuinely practical purpose. If it can map your face and other objects in a scene, it can measure all kinds of data that just wouldn't be an option with 2D photos. You might not want to buy an iPhone X just for this, but you may get more value out of it as developers get a feel for what TrueDepth can do.