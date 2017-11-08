Google shows more publisher info in search amid fake news fight

Google's approach to combatting fake news divides pretty cleanly between overt tactics and less obvious methods. Today's announcement falls into the latter camp. Now when you search for a publication by name, cards will populate with all kinds of information on the publication or publisher's history. "These additions provide key pieces of information to help you understand the tone, expertise and history of the publisher," the blog post reads.
It's a subtle way to inform people but you have to search for the publication in the first place. Facebook began doing something similar last month, but would append a shared news article with a small, clickable "i" button for more information. The likelihood of someone doing an additional search after they read an article, about the publication that ran it, is probably pretty low, though.