Soderbergh's experimental 'Mosaic' HBO series hits iPhone and Apple TV

The first episode introduces you to Olivia Lake, an author played by Sharon Stone. After viewing that, the narrative path branches into two episodes. You could just watch them in parallel, or you could follow the path down all the way to the end, then go back and catch up on what you've missed. You can also unlock additional clips, documents and recordings to flesh out the story. HBO is making all 7.5 hours of the series available in the app, but it's also going to air a six-hour version of the series edited by Soderbergh (naturally) on January 22nd.

"While branching narratives have been around forever, technology now allows, I hope, for a more elegant form of engagement than used to be possible," Soderbergh said in a statement. "At no point were we reverse-engineering the story to fit an existing piece of technology; the story was being created in lockstep with the technical team. The fluidity of that relationship made me feel comfortable because I wanted it to be a simple, intuitive experience."

Conceptually, Mosaic sounds similar to what Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz attempted with the fourth season of that show on Netflix. He originally said you'd be able to watch those episodes in any order, but then later backtracked on that suggestion. Francis Ford Coppola also tried something similar with Twixt in 2011, a film that he could "remix" narratively with an iPad. He wanted to tour with the movie and edit it live, but eventually settled for a traditional release.