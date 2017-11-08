Show More Results

Vespa’s first electric scooter will arrive in 2018

There’s no word yet on pricing.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
3m ago in Transportation
Last year, Vespa announced that it was working on an electric scooter and today it has released some specs and an approximate availability date. The Vespa Elettrica is a silent, fully electric scooter with acceleration capabilities in line with those of traditional scooters, according to Vespa. It has a 62-mile range and can be fully charged in just four hours through a normal wall-mounted electrical outlet. The battery will reportedly last around 10 years, but will drop to 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles or so. The Elettrica comes in a chrome grey color, but buyers can choose between seven color options for the decorative trim.

Along with the Elettrica, Vespa is also releasing a hybrid version -- the Elettrica X -- which can be driven twice as far as the fully electric version on a single charge. The scooters are set to be available for sale sometime in 2018, but the exact date and pricing haven't been announced just yet.

