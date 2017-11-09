Vodafone teams up with CityFibre to offer gigabit broadband

Despite there being healthy competition over broadband deals in the UK, its infrastructure is dominated by two players: BT (Openreach) and Virgin Media. It means that the majority of internet service providers are forced to lease BT lines, which restricts their ability to offer a unique service.
Vodafone sits in the unique position of owning a small amount of its own backhaul, after it bought Cable and Wireless back in 2012, but still largely relies on BT. That looks set to change after the company confirmed today that it's teaming up with CityFibre, the UK's largest wholesale fibre provider, to sell its service on new CityFibre broadband installations for an exclusive period of time.