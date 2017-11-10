Amazon expands influencer program to Twitter and Instagram 'stars'

The Amazon Influencer Program is basically the retailer's regular Associate program but makes it easier to create a custom storefront. It also gives influencers a simpler vanity URL for fans to visit, since many YouTube stars mention the link verbally. At a session during the current Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, YouTube influencer Dan Markham noted that he was able to quit his job as a biotech engineer with the proceeds of his Amazon storefront, making nearly $161,000 dollars on a fidget cube product placed on his custom storefront.