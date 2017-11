You may know Shepard Fairey from his "Andre the Giant Has a Posse" street art campaign, his Obey clothing line or his, what came to be, iconic Barack Obama "Hope" portrait. Well now you can check out a documentary about his life, his art and what drives him. In Obey Giant, Fairey discusses how punk rock and skateboarding inspired him early on, how that led to his street art and how he uses his art to work for social change.