UPS is converting diesel trucks to electric for NYC deliveries

With a $500,000 grant provided by NYSERDA, UPS will collaborate with energy transportation company Unique Electric Solutions to innovate methods to switch its vehicles over to electric. Producing a conversion kit is the first milestone, which involves switching out the UPS trucks' chassis for 225kw electric motorized ones designed by UES; The second is developing a process blueprint to transform three vehicles in a day.

If everything goes to plan, the partners will start converting trucks in Spring 2018. The upper estimate on the amount of vehicles affected -- 1,500 -- represents two-thirds of UPS' NYC delivery fleet.