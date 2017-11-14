'Untrained Eyes' puts an AI spin on looking at yourself in the mirror

Regardless of the results, Kaino wants Untrained Eyes to make everyone think about the bias of image searches on the internet, be it on Google or other platforms like it. For example, he pointed to the fact that when you search Google for "men," most of the results you get served are pictures of white men. Then, there was the time in 2015, when Google Photos mistakenly labeled black people as "gorillas." These are just two instances where machine-learning has failed. "If there's anyone that could have an infinite dataset of everyone in the world, it would be Google, "Kaino said, "and even then they have massive failures."

Ultimately, those failures served as inspiration for Kaino and Williams to create Untrained Eyes. The reward has been the effect it has on people's insecurities when they see "themselves" in the mirror. "The paradox is, once you see yourself. Even when we people get matches that are close to them, they immediately start distancing themselves [from the mirror]," Kaino said. "They might be happy with it but they're like, 'Oh, but my hair is a little bit better than that person,' or 'Those aren't my eyes, but it's good enough. There's an immediate distancing that happens despite any of the gratification."

I, for one, know I felt much better when I saw Johnny Depp in my Untrained Eyes mirror and not Salt Bae.