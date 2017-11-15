Your gaming skills could earn you a Drone Racing League contract

The simulator is pretty much a 1:1 translation of official courses, and because of that, the skills apparently directly translate from the game to real-world racing. The DRL found its first racer via the game earlier this year, Jacob "Jawz" Schneider.

The minimum specs are pretty low (it only needs an NVIDIA GTX 650 to run), but you will need a gamepad to play it, of course. The game is $20 and you can find a list of supported controllers right here. The tryout period ends January 15th, and the top 24 racers will compete in a live tournament on February 3rd.