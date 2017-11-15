Your gaming skills could earn you a Drone Racing League contract

So you want to be a professional drone racer? Then you should probably download Drone Racing League Simulator from Steam. To coincide with the game's official launch, watchmaker Swatch has announced it's sponsoring tryouts for the 2018 season, where top prize is a spot in the 2018 DRL Allianz World Championship Season and a $75,000 contract. We've seen this type of thing with Gran Turismo before but it'll never not feel kind of Last Starfighter-y.
The simulator is pretty much a 1:1 translation of official courses, and because of that, the skills apparently directly translate from the game to real-world racing. The DRL found its first racer via the game earlier this year, Jacob "Jawz" Schneider.
The minimum specs are pretty low (it only needs an NVIDIA GTX 650 to run), but you will need a gamepad to play it, of course. The game is $20 and you can find a list of supported controllers right here. The tryout period ends January 15th, and the top 24 racers will compete in a live tournament on February 3rd.