Facebook, Google and others add trust icons to tackle fake news

More than 75 major news outlets have agreed to use Trust Indicators on their content in a bid to stem the tide of fake news. Facebook, Google, Twitter and Bing will display the indicators on their sites as part of a partnership with The Trust Project, which aims to promote authentic fact-based journalism.
Trust Indicators will appear next to news articles and provide information about the source of the story, describing the outlet's best practice, the author's expertise and providing citations and references where necessary. Google is still figuring out the best way to display the indicators, while Facebook is rolling them out today as part of a wider move to add more contextual information to stories shared on its platform. The company says it's starting with a small group of publishers but hopes to expand this pool over time.