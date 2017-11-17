'Top Gun 3D' comes with its own virtual movie theater

Unlike other VR movie apps that give you access to a virtual personal theater, the program was created to emulate how it truly feels to go to the movies. After putting on your headset, you'll have to "walk" into the cinema and find a seat. You can even chat with your seatmates in the virtual audience, and you'll have to watch trailers on the huge projection screen before the film starts.

Those are what you could expect when you log into Bigscreen's website on any VR headset on December 3rd. Take note that you can watch Top Gun 3D for free after the initial showing for the next 24 hours, in 30-minute increments. Tom Hayes, Paramount's SVP of New Media, was the one who came across Bigscreen a year ago and initiated the theater's development. "It launches a possible new platform for the film business," he said. "Obviously, you can add all sorts of bonus content with the filmmakers Q&A, games, trivia, for example, afterwards. There's no limit to what we can do."

Deadline says Paramount already has a lineup of films to show on its virtual theater next year. While the studio hasn't released the list yet, they're most likely older films -- one of them could be Terminator 3D -- that the company intends to use to gauge people's interest. If it becomes a hit, it could become more than just a platform for Paramount to show old films and could inspire other studios and video-on-demand services to follow suit.