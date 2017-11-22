UPS is trialling electric bike trailers in London

The project was formalised following a pitch process back in 2016. Innovate UK, the quango behind numerous self-driving car projects across Britain, stumped up £10 million for a new collaborative research and development project and five organizations answered the call. Product delivery consultancy Ferhay, technology developer Skotkonung, the University of Huddersfield and cycle courier specialist Outspoken Delivery all helped UPS design and test the final solution.

The trailer will be deployed from UPS' London depot and be sent out to more densely-populated areas of the city, where trucks and vans may normally increase traffic. Couriers will then make deliveries to homes and businesses by bike or on foot. People living in or visiting Camden can also expect to see trailer throughout November and December.