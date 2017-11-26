Hacker in massive Yahoo breach expected to plead guilty

Baratov was part of a larger scheme where Dokuchaev and Sushchin paid hackers to access email accounts, including those outside of Yahoo. At least 50 of the 80 accounts Baratov infiltrated were hosted by Google, and the batch included a mix of Russian officials and business executives. He'd previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included multiple fraud charges and identity theft.

Provided Baratov does plead guilty, it's not certain what will have changed his mind. It may be the only conviction in the case, at any rate. When the other suspects live in Russia and may have the blessing of that country's government, the most the US can do is impose travel sanctions.