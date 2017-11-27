Microsoft Office is now available for all Chromebooks

It took its sweet time, but Microsoft Office for Android is now available on all Play Store-compatible Chromebooks, according to Chrome Unboxed. The software's convoluted journey en route to Google's laptops is well documented. As a recap, when Android app support arrived on Chrome OS over a year ago, Microsoft's Office Suite apps were (naturally) among the first reviewers -- including Computerworld -- downloaded on compatible devices, such as the latest Pixelbook and the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA. And, everybody just (incorrectly) assumed they'd also be available on other Play Store-supported Chromebooks too. Boy, was everyone wrong.
Instead, Office Suite wound up on select devices, while leaving others in the cold. The situation went on (and on) that way for an age. But, the wait is finally over, with Office downloadable for all Chromebooks. Of course, that's great news for those who use the laptops for work or school, which likely amounts to a lot of people.