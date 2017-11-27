Microsoft Office is now available for all Chromebooks

It took its sweet time, but Microsoft Office for Android is now available on all Play Store-compatible Chromebooks, according to Chrome Unboxed. The software's convoluted journey en route to Google's laptops is well documented. As a recap, when Android app support arrived on Chrome OS over a year ago, Microsoft's Office Suite apps were (naturally) among the first reviewers -- including Computerworld -- downloaded on compatible devices, such as the latest Pixelbook and the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA. And, everybody just (incorrectly) assumed they'd also be available on other Play Store-supported Chromebooks too. Boy, was everyone wrong.