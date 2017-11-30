Google's Datally can help limit your data usage

Google has released a new Android app that can help you monitor and control the amount of data you use. Datally shows your real-time data usage for each application inside a bubble icon and gives you an easy way to block it from using more in the meantime. It shows your daily usage in a bar graph (for you, stats fans) and will send you notifications to switch its data saver function on in case it's currently switched off. And to stay true to its purpose, Google has also given it the ability to find WiFi hotspots you can connect to.
Some of those features are already available for Android phones, but Google, which trademarked the name last year, has decided to compile them into one easy-to-access location. According to Reuters, Datally was created by Google's Next Billion Users, a division that focuses on making the internet more accessible in developing nations. Indeed, something that can closely monitor app use can be a godsend for those in places where buying prepaid credits for texting, calling and data is the norm.
Despite its intended target audience, Datally sounds useful for anyone with throttled "unlimited" mobile data plans in the US and other developed nations, as well. The app is now available for download on Google Play, if you want to give it a shot -- the big G claims you can use up to 30 percent less data than you usually do when you install it.