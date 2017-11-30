Google's Datally can help limit your data usage

Some of those features are already available for Android phones, but Google, which trademarked the name last year, has decided to compile them into one easy-to-access location. According to Reuters, Datally was created by Google's Next Billion Users, a division that focuses on making the internet more accessible in developing nations. Indeed, something that can closely monitor app use can be a godsend for those in places where buying prepaid credits for texting, calling and data is the norm.

Despite its intended target audience, Datally sounds useful for anyone with throttled "unlimited" mobile data plans in the US and other developed nations, as well. The app is now available for download on Google Play, if you want to give it a shot -- the big G claims you can use up to 30 percent less data than you usually do when you install it.