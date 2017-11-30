Best Buy claims Google Home Max will be on sale December 11th

The Google Home Mini might be 40 percent off right now, but if you'd rather have a Google smart speaker with a little more oomph you might not have to wait much longer. Mountain View's self-calibrating Home Max will be released on December 11th according to a Best Buy listing spotted by 9to5Google. This could be a gaff, but Google did say the $400 device would be out before year's end. And, well, today being November 30th means the company doesn't have much time left to fulfill that promise.
The 11th feels like an odd placeholder date, though. Usually retailers will list for December 31st for items that have an ambiguous release window, so maybe there's something to this. Speaking of ambiguity, Apple delayed its own smart speaker, the HomePod, until sometime early next year. If the Best Buy listing is accurate, that'd give Google a pretty big leg up this holiday season. We've reached out to Google for more information and will update this post should it arrive.