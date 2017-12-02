EA’s ‘UFC 3’ beta is live this weekend on Xbox One and PS4

Earlier this month, EA revealed its third big UFC game, which brings an improved career mode and quickplay options to the franchise. Though UFC 3 is set to launch on February 2nd, console owners can get an early look this weekend: The beta is live for Xbox One and PS4 owners through 11:59pm on Monday, December 4th.
The beta provides access to Fight Now, Online Quick Fight, Practice Mode and UFC Ultimate Team modes. That means fans won't get to try out the improved GOAT Career Mode, which will require players to make choices outside fights to grow their fanbase and generate hype. But if you want a preview of the actual, y'know, combat, the beta is free and open to all for the weekend.