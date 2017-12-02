EA’s ‘UFC 3’ beta is live this weekend on Xbox One and PS4

Join the fight. Download the #EAUFC3 Open Beta now.



Play on Xbox One 👉 https://t.co/JCis0uikg5

Play on PS4 👉 https://t.co/PuYqyibnPh pic.twitter.com/PzqnLT3g0K — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) December 1, 2017

The beta provides access to Fight Now, Online Quick Fight, Practice Mode and UFC Ultimate Team modes. That means fans won't get to try out the improved GOAT Career Mode, which will require players to make choices outside fights to grow their fanbase and generate hype. But if you want a preview of the actual, y'know, combat, the beta is free and open to all for the weekend.