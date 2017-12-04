How to stream a paid UFC fight: pretend it’s a video game

Here's a fun one to start your week: On Saturday night, a Twitch streamer broadcasted the entirety of UFC 218 and, to skirt DMCA takedowns, he pantomimed like he was playing the UFC 3 video game. Yup, he streamed the mixed martial arts pay-per-view from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit across his various social channels. AJ Lester went so far as to green-screen himself into the lower right corner of the broadcast, wear a headset and hold a (powered off) DualShock 4 for the entire fight. You can hear him twiddling the analog sticks and watch him play to the camera in the now-viral clip below.