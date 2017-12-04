How to stream a paid UFC fight: pretend it’s a video game

Here's a fun one to start your week: On Saturday night, a Twitch streamer broadcasted the entirety of UFC 218 and, to skirt DMCA takedowns, he pantomimed like he was playing the UFC 3 video game. Yup, he streamed the mixed martial arts pay-per-view from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit across his various social channels. AJ Lester went so far as to green-screen himself into the lower right corner of the broadcast, wear a headset and hold a (powered off) DualShock 4 for the entire fight. You can hear him twiddling the analog sticks and watch him play to the camera in the now-viral clip below.
How has he pretended to play a ufc fight on stream to avoid getting copyrighted LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/I4ykqwqrTA— Aaron (@TheRealSMA) December 3, 2017
According to Eurogamer, Lester hasn't had anyone come knocking just yet, and to help protect himself, he deleted the archived stream. Maybe the proper authorities don't work weekends? Either that, or this isn't the type of thing that's going to get anyone in trouble. The UFC 3 open beta runs through 2:59am Eastern, Tuesday and is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.