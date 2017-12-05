Apple's iPhone X is available SIM-free in the US

Apple is offering another reason to nab its thousand-dollar smartphone. A month since the iPhone X landed, the handset is now selling SIM-free and unlocked in the US with full support for both CDMA and GSM networks. You should see the new "buy without a carrier" option on Apple's online store, allowing you to ditch the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint. Click on it, and you'l be able to choose your finish (silver or space gray) and the storage: 64GB for $999 or 256GB for $1,149.
Apple put to bed initial reports of iPhone X shipping delays (over component shortages) by delivering the smartphone quicker than expected. Snap one up now, and you'll get it as soon as December 12. If you're eager, you can even collect in-store on the same day in select regions (just type in your zip code to peep the ETA in your area).