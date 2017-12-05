Apple's iPhone X is available SIM-free in the US

Apple is offering another reason to nab its thousand-dollar smartphone. A month since the iPhone X landed, the handset is now selling SIM-free and unlocked in the US with full support for both CDMA and GSM networks. You should see the new "buy without a carrier" option on Apple's online store, allowing you to ditch the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint. Click on it, and you'l be able to choose your finish (silver or space gray) and the storage: 64GB for $999 or 256GB for $1,149.